Sports on TV for Tuesday, January 17

The Associated PressJanuary 16, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 17
CHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NHLN — Leg 2: Frolunda Gothenburg at Lulea Hockey

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Leg 2: Tappara Tampere at EV Zug

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham

TENNIS
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

