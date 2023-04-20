AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Friday, April 21

By The Associated PressApril 20, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Denver

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

    • HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

    5:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)

    HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    8:30 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    10 p.m.

    SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu

    MLB BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

    7:05 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees

    7:20 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:10 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3

    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3

    9:30 p.m.

    TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

    _____

