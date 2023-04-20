Sports on TV for Friday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Denver

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

