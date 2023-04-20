Sports on TV for Friday, April 21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at Denver
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
9 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals
_____