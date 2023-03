Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV for Thursday, March 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 16 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S) 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Geelong

BASEBALL 6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

ESPNU — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

SECN — Alabama at Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Maryland, First Round, Birmingham, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Furman vs. Virginia, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

1:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Utah St. vs. Missouri, First Round, Sacramento, Calif.

1:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Howard vs. Kansas, First Round, Des Moines, Iowa

2:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama, First Round, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Coll. of Charleston vs. San Diego St., First Round, Orlando, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT

3:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Arizona, First Round, Sacramento, Calif.

4:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Arkansas, First Round, Des Moines, Iowa

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Iowa, First Round, Birmingham, Ala.

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts vs. Duke, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Texas, First Round, Des Moines, Iowa

7:25 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Boise St. vs. Northwestern, First Round, Sacramento, Calif.

9:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Houston, First Round, Birmingham, Ala.

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tennessee, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Des Moines, Iowa

9:55 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Asheville vs. UCLA, First Round, Sacramento, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: St. John’s vs. Purdue, First Four, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech, First Four, Bloomington, Ind.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: First Round, Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Second Round, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 3 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Arizona (Split Squad), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ari. (Taped)

ADVERTISEMENT

12 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Split Squad) (Taped)

3 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay (Split Squad) vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers. Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN'S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tauro at Club León, Round of 16, Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Pachuca, Round of 16, Leg 2

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

XFL FOOTBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Seattle ---