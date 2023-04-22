AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, April 23

By The Associated PressApril 22, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 23

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 8, Berlin (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, First Round

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Louisville, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Auburn, Ala.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

Sports

  • NFL Draft Guide: As usual, QBs are coveted in first round

  • Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

  • Mayor: Napoli title will set off 'big earthquake of joy'

  • Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

    • 2 p.m.

    SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Fayetteville, Ark.

    CYCLING

    9 a.m.

    CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium

    10 a.m.

    CNBC — UCI: The Liege-Bastogne-Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    7 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland

    1 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Basel, Switzerland

    MLB BASEBALL

    12:05 p.m.

    PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia

    1:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

    4:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco

    NBA BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4

    3:30 p.m.

    ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4

    7 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4

    9:30 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

    NHL HOCKEY

    1 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4

    3:30 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4

    6:30 p.m.

    TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

    9 p.m.

    TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

    RODEO

    1 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

    5 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

    4:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United

    9 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna

    TENNIS

    7 a.m.

    TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Finals

    USFL FOOTBALL

    1 p.m.

    NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio

    XFL FOOTBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at Arlington

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.