Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Furman at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest: Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Cleveland at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lyon at Nantes, Semifinal

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Chile vs. Colombia, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Ecuador, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at Motogua, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Vancouver, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

_____