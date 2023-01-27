AP NEWS
Sports on TV for January 28-29

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 28
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Xavier at Creighton

CBSSN — Northeastern at Delaware

ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

1 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Samford at Wofford

ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri

ESPNU — Texas Tech at LSU

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

    • 4 p.m.

    CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton

    ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

    ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

    ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh

    FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

    4:30 p.m.

    BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

    5 p.m.

    ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

    5:30 p.m.

    FOX — Arizona at Washington

    6 p.m.

    CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU

    ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

    ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

    ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

    SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

    7 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — Colorado St. at Boise St.

    ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

    ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

    ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington St.

    FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

    PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

    8:30 p.m.

    SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

    ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU

    ESPNU — California at Stanford

    10:30 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    1 p.m.

    FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    6 p.m.

    NFLN — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Pasadena, Calif.

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Stanford at California

    COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    7 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    2 p.m.

    BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

    FIGURE SKATING
    8 a.m.

    E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

    2:30 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Dance, San Jose, Calif.

    8 p.m.

    USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

    GOLF
    2:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

    4:30 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

    2 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
    12 a.m. (Sunday)

    ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.), San Diego

    HORSE RACING
    12:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    2 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4:30 p.m.

    NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

    LUGE
    2 p.m.

    CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (Taped)

    NBA BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

    5:30 p.m.

    ABC — New York at Brooklyn

    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

    NHL HOCKEY
    6 p.m.

    NHLN — Boston at Florida

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez

    TENNIS
    3:30 a.m.

    ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

    9 a.m.

    ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

    X GAMES
    12:30 p.m.

    ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo. ---

    Sunday, January 29
    AUTO RACING
    6 a.m.

    USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

    12 p.m.

    NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

    6:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

    1 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

    CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

    CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

    ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

    FS1 — Providence at Villanova

    USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

    2 p.m.

    BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

    FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

    5 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

    SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

    CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

    ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

    SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

    CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

    PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

    5 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

    6 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

    BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

    ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    6 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    4 p.m.

    BTN — Northwestern at RutgersFIGURE SKATING

    3 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

    GOLF
    4:30 p.m.

    GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8 p.m.

    NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Motor City at College Park

    NFL FOOTBALL
    3 p.m.

    FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

    6:30 p.m.

    CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

    NHL HOCKEY
    5 p.m.

    NHLN — Washington at Toronto

    PHF HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

    RODEO
    3 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

    RUGBY
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

    TENNIS
    3:30 a.m.

    ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

    9 a.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    2 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

    X GAMES
    1 p.m.

    ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

    5 p.m.

    ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo. ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.