AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for January 21-22

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

12:30 p.m.

USA — Dayton at George Washington

1 p.m.

CBS — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

ABC — UCLA at Arizona

ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

FS1 — DePaul at Providence

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

2:30 p.m.

USA — La Salle at Saint Louis

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

ADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson

ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

8 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

New York Giants

  • Mike Trout says back is pain-free ahead of spring training

  • Vikings fire defensive coordinator Donatell after rough year

  • Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

  • Top-seeded Eagles start playoff run against Giants

    • CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

    ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Oregon at Stanford

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    11 a.m.

    CBSSN — Navy at Army

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

    COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    8 p.m.

    BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

    COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
    4:30 p.m.

    BTN — Simmons-Harvey Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.

    GOLF
    12 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

    2 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
    8 p.m.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ABC — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    NFL FOOTBALL
    4:30 p.m.

    NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City

    8 p.m.

    FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia

    NHL HOCKEY
    12:30 p.m.

    NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Toronto at Montreal

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

    11:50 a.m.

    FS2 — The French Cup: Ajaccio at Toulouse, Round of 32

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

    SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
    6:25 a.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Aston Villa at Manchester City

    TENNIS
    7 a.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

    WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
    9:30 a.m.

    ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

    Sunday, January 22
    AUTO RACING
    1 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

    FOX — Butler at UConn

    1 p.m.

    BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

    ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

    FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Temple at Houston

    PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

    CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

    ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

    1 p.m.

    ABC — NC State at Louisville

    SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

    ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

    ADVERTISEMENT

    FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

    SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

    5 p.m.

    BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

    ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

    PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

    SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

    7 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Utah at California

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    7 p.m.

    BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    3 p.m.

    BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

    GOLF
    2 p.m.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

    HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

    ADVERTISEMENT
    NFL FOOTBALL
    3 p.m.

    CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

    6:30 p.m.

    FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

    NHL HOCKEY
    2 p.m.

    NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

    RODEO
    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.

    RUGBY
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)

    SKIING
    5 p.m.

    NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

    11:30 a.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

    12:20 p.m.

    FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

    2:45 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

    TENNIS
    10 a.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

    WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
    5 p.m.

    ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.