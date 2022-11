Click to copy

Sports on TV for November 25-27

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

10 p.m.

ESPN — FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

NHL HOCKEY 5:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Saturday, November 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

FS1 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Denmark, Group D, Doha, Qatar

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Sunday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Kissimmee, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Kissimmee, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar