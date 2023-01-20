Sports on TV for January 21-22
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Dayton at George Washington
|1 p.m.
CBS — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
|2 p.m.
ABC — UCLA at Arizona
ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
FS1 — DePaul at Providence
|2:15 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
|2:30 p.m.
USA — La Salle at Saint Louis
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
|5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson
ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
|COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Simmons-Harvey Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City
|8 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Montreal
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Ajaccio at Toulouse, Round of 32
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Aston Villa at Manchester City
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
|Sunday, January 22
|AUTO RACING
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
FOX — Butler at UConn
|1 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Houston
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
|1 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Louisville
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)
|SKIING
|5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|5 p.m.
ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---