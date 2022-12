Click to copy

Sports on TV for Monday, December 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Chargers at Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa ---