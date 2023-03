Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 8 BASEBALL 6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo

11 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Netherlands, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pittsburgh, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. St. John’s, First Round, New York

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Washington, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, First Round, New York

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lafayette at Colgate, Championship

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Duquesne, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Villanova, First Round, New York

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Minnesota, First Round, Chicago

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 2 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC Central at NC State

GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Canada vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: U.S. vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Puerto Rico vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Venezuela vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, Leg 2, Round of 16

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Tauro, Leg 1, Round of 16

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at CD Olimpia, Leg 1, Round of 16

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---