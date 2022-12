Sports on TV for December 19-25

Adv17 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 19 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, Boca Raton, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — LA Rams at Green Bay

ESPN — LA Rams at Green Bay

ESPN2 — LA Rams at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli) ---

Tuesday, December 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at North Carolina

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma vs. Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose St. vs. E. Michigan, Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Denver ---

Wednesday, December 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Villanova

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPNU — New Orleans at Purdue

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Louisville vs. DePaul

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky at South Alabama, New Orleans

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Florida

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Dallas ---

Thursday, December 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Iona at SMU

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Seattle at Utah St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — George Washington at Washington St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, Fort Worth, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at NY Jets ---

Friday, December 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston, Shreveport, La.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Phoenix ---

Saturday, December 24 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — The Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Chicago, New Orleans at Cleveland, Houston at Tennessee, Cincinnati at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Kansas City, NY Giants at Minnesota, Detroit at Carolina, Atlanta at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. ---

Sunday, December 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas

5 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Boston

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Golden State

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Denver

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Miami

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Denver at LA Rams

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Arizona ---