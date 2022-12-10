AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 11

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 11
2 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — USF at NC State

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

    • 1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

    2 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA G-League BASKETBALL
    4 p.m.

    NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

    4:05 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver

    4:25 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco, Carolina at Seattle

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — Miami at LA Chargers

    NHL HOCKEY
    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

    8 p.m.

    NHLN — Boston at Vegas

    RUGBY
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

    SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
    1:40 p.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)

    TENNIS
    6:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16 ---

