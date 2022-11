Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.

BTN — E. Illinois at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas

8 p.m.

ACCN — S. Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 9 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Oklahoma at Utah

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Kent St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

8 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

GOLF 2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 6 p.m.

MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton

TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin ---