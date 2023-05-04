Click to copy

Sports on TV for Friday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

9 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3

ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal

