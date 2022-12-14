World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million.

Defending champion France’s 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services.

Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands on Friday, which began at 2 p.m. EST, was viewed by 11.1 million, including 5.78 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Telemundo, 665,000 on Fox digital and 1.53 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

The English-language TV audience for France-England was the 17th-highest for men’s soccer since 1994 and for Argentina-Netherlands was 22nd, Nielsen said Wednesday.

Morocco’s 1-0 upset of Portugal on Saturday, which started at 10 a.m. EST, was viewed by 8.8 million, including 5.2 million on Fox, 1.98 million on Telemundo, 441,000 on Fox digital and 1.17 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

Croatia’s penalty-kicks win over Brazil on Friday, which began at 10 a.m EST, was seen by 7.4 million, including 3.9 million on Fox, 1.76 million on Telemundo, 563,000 on Fox digital and 1.2 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

