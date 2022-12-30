AP NEWS
Sports on TV for December 31-January 1

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

FOX — UConn at Xavier

ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.

FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at DePaul

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center)

4 p.m.

    • ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

    ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

    ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

    ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

    ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

    ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

    ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

    SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    11 a.m.

    NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

    1:30 p.m.

    NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

    4 p.m.

    NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

    6:30 p.m.

    NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
    8 p.m.

    SHO — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

    6 p.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

    Sunday, January 1
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Providence at DePaul

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple

    ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU

    PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

    4:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Maryland at Michigan

    5 p.m.

    ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

    ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois

    5:30 p.m.

    BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

    6:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

    7 p.m.

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

    7:30 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

    CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier

    SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

    1 p.m.

    BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

    ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

    CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

    SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

    3 p.m.

    BTN — Iowa at Illinois

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

    CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

    SECN — Missouri at Auburn

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

    6 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington

    4:05 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle

    4:25 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, LA Rams at LA Chargers

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

    NHL HOCKEY
    5 p.m.

    NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    8 p.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---

