Sports on TV for December 31-January 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, December 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

FOX — UConn at Xavier

ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.

FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at DePaul

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center)

4 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

8 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

Sunday, January 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

3 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Michigan

5 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier

SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, LA Rams at LA Chargers

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---