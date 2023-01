Sports on TV for January 16-22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Villanova

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Purdue at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — FAU at W. Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M

NBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Atlanta

6 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

NBATV — Fort Wayne at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay

ESPN — NFC Wild Card: Dallas at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli)

TENNIS 11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 2, Melbourne ---

Tuesday, January 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 3, Melbourne ---

Wednesday, January 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at San Jose

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 4, Melbourne ---

Thursday, January 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis (N.Y.) at Fairleigh Dickinson

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 5, Melbourne

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 2 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

Friday, January 20 BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 6, Melbourne

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

Saturday, January 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

12:30 p.m.

USA — Dayton at George Washington

1 p.m.

CBS — TCU at Kansas

2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — DePaul at Providence

2:30 p.m.

USA — La Salle at Saint Louis

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Stanford

COLLEGE WRESTLING 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

Sunday, January 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

FOX — Butler at UConn

FS1 — Butler at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

2 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

1 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

2 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

SOCCER (MEN'S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 5 p.m.

ESPN — FISU: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---