Sports on TV for Thursday, February 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, February 16 AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FAU at Middle Tennessee

ESPN2 — Houston at SMU

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at BYU

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Iowa

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Morehead St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — California at Southern Cal

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Indiana

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana, Clearwater, Fla.

SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Duke vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Arizona, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Second Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — New Jersey at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN'S) 4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals ---