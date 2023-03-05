Sports on TV for Monday, March 6
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, March 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., Semifinal, Indianapolis
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington
|9 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee, Semifinal, Indianapolis
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Michigan
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Miami
|10 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Sacramento
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford ---