Sports on TV for Friday, March 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 3 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 8 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Regina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee Tech, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 1

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs & Special Teams, Indianapolis

RUGBY (MEN'S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Napoli

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Tijuana

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals ---