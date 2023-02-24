AP NEWS
Sports on TV for February 27-March 5

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT
Adv25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, February 27
COLLEGE BASKEYBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla. ---

Tuesday, February 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Memphis

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

    • NBATV — Grand Rapids at Memphis ---

    Wednesday, March 1
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    6:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Xavier at Providence

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

    ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

    8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Texas at TCU

    ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
    2:30 p.m.

    GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Third Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

    GOLF
    9:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

    MLB BASEBALL
    1 p.m.

    ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

    NHL HOCKEY
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Carolina at Vegas

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    2:45 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal ---

    Thursday, March 2
    AUTO RACING
    6:25 a.m. (Friday)

    ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Michigan at Illinois

    ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston

    ESPNU — UCF at Temple

    FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota

    9 p.m.

    ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA

    ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

    ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

    FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin

    11 p.m.

    ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

    ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington

    FS1 — California at Oregon

    GOLF
    10 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    2 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    9:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

    MLB BASEBALL
    1 p.m.

    ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas

    10 p.m.

    TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State ---

    Friday, March 3
    AUTO RACING
    6:25 a.m.

    ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

    9:55 a.m.

    ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

    4:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    6:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    8 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis

    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

    10:30 p.m.
    ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

    GOLF
    10 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    2 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

    9:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

    HORSE RACING
    3 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Memphis at Denver ---

    Saturday, March 4
    AUTO RACING
    2 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    4:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    BOXING
    9 p.m.

    SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — George Mason at Richmond

    2 p.m.

    CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    2:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College

    USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

    4 p.m.

    CBS — Stanford at Oregon

    ESPN - Kansas at Texas

    ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

    4:30 p.m.

    USA — VCU at George Washington

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

    6:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — TBA

    7:30 p.m.

    FOX — UConn at Villanova

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — TBA

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

    12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    ESPN2 — TBA

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

    4:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

    COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    GOLF
    12:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    2:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    5 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

    9:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
    8:30 p.m.

    ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

    NHL HOCKEY
    12:55 p.m.

    ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

    3:30 p.m.

    ABC — Colorado at Dallas

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: TBA

    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC

    XFL FOOTBALL
    4 p.m.

    FX — Seattle at Vegas ---

    Sunday, March 5
    AUTO RACING
    9:55 a.m.

    ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, The Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain

    11 a.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

    3:30 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

    1 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    CBS — Houston at Memphis

    12:30 p.m.

    FOX — Illinois at Purdue

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    2 p.m.

    CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

    ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita St.

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    4:30 p.m.

    CBS — Michigan at Indiana

    5 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    7:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

    1 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    3 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

    5 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    5:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship

    GOLF
    12:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    2:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

    4:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

    NBA BASKETBALL
    1 p.m.

    ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

    3:30 p.m.

    ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — New York at Boston

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Memphis at LA Clippers

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland

    NHL HOCKEY
    3 p.m.

    TNT — Tampa Bay at Carolina

    RUGBY
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Vancouver, B.C.

    SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
    10 a.m.

    CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships

    12 p.m.

    CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Cup (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

    SPEED SKATING
    5 p.m.

    CNBC — ISU: Championships (Taped)

    SWIMMING
    1:30 p.m.

    CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

    XFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    FX — St. Louis at DC

    4 p.m.

    FX — Orlando at Arlington

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — San Antonio at Houston ---

