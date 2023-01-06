Sports on TV for Sunday, January 8th
|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, January 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — SMU at UCF
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.
|6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
|4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Houston at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Baltimore at Cincinnati
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Minnesota at Chicago, NY Jets at Miami, Carolina at New Orleans
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, NY Giants at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, LA Rams at Seattle, Dallas at Washington
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Green Bay
|NHL HOCKEY
|3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Dallas
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds ---