Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV for May 1-7

Adv29

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 1

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

ESPN2 — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

ESPN2 — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

_____

Tuesday, May 2

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Showcase: Georgetown Prep vs. Bullis

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Toronto at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2

_____

Wednesday, May 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2

_____

Thursday, May 4

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

_____

Friday, May 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

_____

Saturday, May 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship

1 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

5 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 288 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 288 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference Semifinal: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

USFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Memphis at Michigan

_____

Sunday, May 7

AUTO RACING

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TBS — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Arsenal at Newcastle United

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham

_____