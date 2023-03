Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 15 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh

ATHLETES UNLIMITED BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 4: Team Bell vs. Team Smith, Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 4: Team Sims vs. Team Hillman, Dallas

BASEBALL 6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal, Tokyo

12 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami

3 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Tokyo

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 12 p.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Kwara, Senegal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UCF at Florida, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati, First Round

9:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Nevada vs. Arizona St., First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UC Irvine at Oregon, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, First-Four, South Bend, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Sacred Heart vs. Southern U., First-Four, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at Clemson

GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL 3 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota (Split Squad) at Tampa Bay (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m. (Thursday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Arizona (Split Squad), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN'S) 3:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at Real España, Round of 16, Leg 2

8:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at Orlando City, Round of 16, Leg 2

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals ---