Sports on TV for Sunday, February 12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, February 12
|AUTO RACING
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
|1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|4 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
|1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
|5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
|FIBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|FIGURE SKATING
|11:30 a.m.
E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at Boston
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.
|NHL HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at Washington
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)
|SKIING
|1 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final ---