AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for February 4-5

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 4
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING
4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana

ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati

FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York

FS1 — UConn at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

USA — Davidson at UMass

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State

CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville

ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis

ADVERTISEMENT

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Iowa

USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

3 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, Newark, N.J.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Indiana St.

ESPN — Purdue at Indiana

NFL

  • From Reid to Super Bowls, Eagles 4 stalwarts done it all

  • Analysis: Eagles weren't afraid to make difficult decisions

  • NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week

  • 4th down coaching decisions could prove key in Super Bowl

    • ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.

    ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

    5 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

    FOX — St. John’s at Xavier

    6 p.m.

    CBSSN — Wofford at Furman

    ESPNEWS — Bradley at N. Iowa

    SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

    6:30 p.m.

    ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

    7 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA

    7:30 p.m.

    FOX — Villanova at Creighton

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

    ESPNEWS — Oklahoma at West Virginia

    ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

    ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)

    SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

    9 p.m.

    BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

    9:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal

    PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — Wyoming at San Jose St.

    ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.

    ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    2 p.m.

    CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    2:30 p.m.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    4 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

    COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    4 p.m.

    BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

    6:30 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    2 p.m.

    BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

    GOLF
    3:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

    ADVERTISEMENT
    HORSE RACING
    3 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
    9 p.m.

    CBS — Bellator 290 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (Heavyweights), Inglewood, Calif.

    NBA BASKETBALL
    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — LA Lakers at New Orleans

    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — Dallas at Golden State

    NHL HOCKEY
    3 p.m.

    ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, Sunrise, Fla.

    4 p.m.

    ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, Sunrise, Fla.

    RUGBY (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (Taped)

    2 p.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland at England (Taped)

    SKIING
    3 p.m.

    NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

    9:20 a.m.

    FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, Second Round, Rabat, Morocco

    ADVERTISEMENT
    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

    11:50 a.m.

    FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, Second Round, Tangier, Morocco

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna

    SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
    6:25 a.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Leicester City

    8:30 a.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus

    TRACK AND FIELD
    4 p.m.

    NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston

    TENNIS
    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals

    5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

    6 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final ---

    Sunday, February 5
    AHL HOCKEY
    6 p.m.

    NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

    AUTO RACING
    5 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

    ADVERTISEMENT
    8 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

    1 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston

    BOWLING
    2 p.m.

    FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

    FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

    USA — Fordham at Richmond

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

    4:30 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

    ESPNU — California at Utah

    6:30 p.m.

    BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

    BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

    ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

    FOX — South Carolina at UConn

    1 p.m.

    SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

    ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

    ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

    FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

    SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

    ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

    ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

    SECN — Alabama at Missouri

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    2 p.m.

    BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

    FIGURE SKATING
    4 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

    GOLF
    3:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    HORSE RACING
    3 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    6 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland

    NFL FOOTBALL
    3 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

    RODEO
    12 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

    5 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

    RUGBY (MEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    6:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

    11:30 a.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

    8 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

    TENNIS
    5:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

    9:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.