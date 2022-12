Click to copy

Sports on TV for Friday, December 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 30 AHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NHLN — Rockford at Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Clemson

6 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Coppin St. at Rutgers

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Washington

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, El Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.

8 p.m.

ACCN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami (SkyCast)

ESPN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami

ESPNU — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami (Command Center)

SECN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami (SkyCast)

COLLEGE HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Harvard at Boston U.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Latvia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Golden State

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Albany Invitational, Championship Round, Albany, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage ---