Sports on TV for December 26-January 1

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Chargers at Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa ---

Tuesday, December 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, Montgomery, Ala.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah St., Dallas

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, Birmingham, Ala.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN'S) 12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Chelsea

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United ---

Wednesday, December 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn

ESPNU — Mercer at Stanford

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

11 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — The Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke, Annapolis, Md.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FOX — The Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, Houston

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United ---

Thursday, December 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UMBC at Maryland

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee ---

Friday, December 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, El Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami

COLLEGE HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United ---

Saturday, December 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

FOX — UConn at Xavier

ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

2 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 4 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — The Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

4 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion ---

Sunday, January 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Indiana

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay

8:15 p.m.

NBC — LA Rams at LA Chargers ---