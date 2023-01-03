AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 4

The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Providence

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

CBSSN - DePaul at Butler

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at AS Roma

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Cremonese

3 p.m.

    • USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

    6 p.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Thursday)

    TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---

