Sports on TV for January 9-15

The Associated PressJanuary 6, 2023 GMT
Adv07
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, January 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1 ---

Tuesday, January 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2

    • 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2 ---

    Wednesday, January 11
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    FS1 — Creighton at Xavier

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    11 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    9 p.m.

    FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at Sacramento

    NHL HOCKEY
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Nashville at Toronto

    10 p.m.

    TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2

    6 p.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

    6 a.m. (Thursday)

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3 ---

    Thursday, January 12
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    6:30 p.m.
    FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

    11 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.

    ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland

    FS1 — Stanford at Washington

    GOLF
    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    3 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    NHL HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

    10:30 p.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m. (Friday)

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals ---

    Friday, January 13
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

    FS1 — Villanova at Butler

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

    FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

    GOLF
    3 a.m.

    GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    2 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    3 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

    8 p.m.

    TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals

    12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals

    WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
    10 a.m.

    ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.

    1 p.m.

    ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

    Saturday, January 14
    BOXING
    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

    ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

    2:30 p.m.

    USA — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

    4 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    6 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Creighton at Butler

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — New Mexico vs. UNLV

    GOLF
    4 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    NBA BASKETBALL
    1 p.m.

    ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford ---

    Sunday, January 15
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    1 p.m.

    ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

    3 p.m.

    ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

    5 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

    GOLF
    6 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.