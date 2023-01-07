Sports on TV for Sunday, January 8th

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at UCF

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S) 10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Houston at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Baltimore at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Minnesota at Chicago, NY Jets at Miami, Carolina at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, NY Giants at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, LA Rams at Seattle, Dallas at Washington

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY 3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Dallas

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds ---