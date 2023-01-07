AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, January 8th

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, January 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at UCF

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

5 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Chargers' Parham conflicted after what happened to Hamlin

  • If Ravens beat Bengals, Baltimore could host playoff game

  • Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss

    • GOLF
    4 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    4 p.m.

    NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Houston at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Baltimore at Cincinnati

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Minnesota at Chicago, NY Jets at Miami, Carolina at New Orleans

    4:25 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, NY Giants at Philadelphia

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, LA Rams at Seattle, Dallas at Washington

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — Detroit at Green Bay

    ADVERTISEMENT
    NHL HOCKEY
    3:30 p.m.

    NHLN — Florida at Dallas

    RODEO
    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    2:35 p.m.

    FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

    8 p.m.

    FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

    6 p.m.

    TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.