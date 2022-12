Sports on TV for January 2-8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 2

ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Cal, Arlington, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Penn St. vs. Utah, Pasadena, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at Cincinnati

ESPN — Buffalo at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

TNT — Winter Classic: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Boston

SOCCER (MEN'S) 12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford ---

Tuesday, January 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

8 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal ---

Wednesday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Providence

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace ---

Thursday, January 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont

FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Washington at Arizona

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Columbus ---

Friday, January 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Utah

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Phoenix ---

Saturday, January 7 AUTO RACING 10 p.m.

USA — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina

12 p.m.

CBS — Vanderbilt at Missouri

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Creighton at UConn

FS1 — St. John’s at Providence

USA — Davidson at VCU

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Illinois

2 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

USA — UMass at George Washington

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPNU — Clemson at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Murray St. at Drake

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 4:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Michigan

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NBC — 2023 All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio

LACROSSE (MEN'S) 10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Calgary at Colorado

NFL FOOTBALL 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — TBA ---

Sunday, January 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at UCF

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. N. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite ---