Sports on TV for Sunday, January 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

3 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Michigan

5 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier

SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, LA Rams at LA Chargers

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---