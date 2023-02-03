AP NEWS
Sports on TV for February 6-12

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT
Adv04
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, February 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.)

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night

FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night

NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night ---

Tuesday, February 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis ---

Wednesday, February 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

    • 8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    10:30 p.m.

    FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming

    GOLF
    12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers

    NHL HOCKEY
    8:30 p.m.

    TNT — Minnesota at Dallas ---

    Thursday, February 9
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

    ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

    8 p.m.

    FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

    ESPNU — TBA

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford

    11 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

    ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Stanford at Arizona

    GOLF
    8 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    12:30 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

    NFL FOOTBALL
    9 p.m.

    NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix (Taped)

    NHL HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay ---

    Friday, February 10
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider

    FS1 — Xavier at Butler

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 - Saint Louis at Dayton

    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    5:30 p.m.
    ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan

    GOLF
    8 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    12 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans ---

    Saturday, February 11
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    FOX — Providence at St. John’s

    FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

    1 p.m.

    CBSN — Kansas at Oklahoma

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    FOX — UConn at Creighton

    FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois

    2:30 p.m.

    USA — Fordham at Davidson

    4 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond

    FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.

    6 p.m.

    ESPN — Indiana at Michigan

    ESPN2 — TBA

    ESPNU — TBA

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — TBA

    FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — TBA

    ESPN2 — TBA

    FS1 — Colorado at Utah

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine

    COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

    GOLF
    8 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    12 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

    HORSE RACING
    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
    8 p.m.

    ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

    RUGBY
    1 p.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)

    3 p.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth

    TRACK AND FIELD
    4 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Millrose Games ---

    Sunday, February 12
    AUTO RACING
    4 p.m.

    NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    ESPNU — TBA

    12 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

    FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

    4 p.m.

    ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

    ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

    ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

    3 p.m.

    FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

    GOLF
    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    12 p.m.

    NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

    NFL FOOTBALL
    6:30 p.m.

    FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City ---

