Sports on TV for February 6-12

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.)

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night

FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night

NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night ---

Tuesday, February 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis ---

Wednesday, February 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming

GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Dallas ---

Thursday, February 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

8 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix (Taped)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay ---

Friday, February 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN2 - Saint Louis at Dayton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans ---

Saturday, February 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Providence at St. John’s

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

1 p.m.

CBSN — Kansas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — UConn at Creighton

FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Davidson

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond

FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Colorado at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

RUGBY 1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Millrose Games ---

Sunday, February 12 AUTO RACING 4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

2 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN'S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City ---