Sports on TV for February 6-12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Miami
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kansas
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Weber St. at N. Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Maryland
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night
FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night
NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night ---
|Tuesday, February 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Butler
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at New Orleans
|10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Denver
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis ---
|Wednesday, February 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming
|GOLF
|12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Dallas ---
|Thursday, February 9
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — TBA
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix (Taped)
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay ---
|Friday, February 10
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 - Saint Louis at Dayton
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans ---
|Saturday, February 11
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Providence at St. John’s
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
|12:30 p.m.
USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
|1 p.m.
CBSN — Kansas at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — UConn at Creighton
FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson
|4 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Colorado at Utah
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
|RUGBY
|1 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Rugby (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Millrose Games ---
|Sunday, February 12
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
|1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
|2 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City ---