Sports on TV for Monday, December 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

SECN — NC State at Georgia

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s College Cup: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Championship, Cary, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Croatia, Round-of-16, Al Wakrah, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. South Korea, Round-of-16, Doha, Qatar ---