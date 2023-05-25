Click to copy

By The Associated Press

Sports on TV for Friday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Stade Malien, 3rd-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Patriots Basketball Club vs. NBA Academy Africa, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Clemson, Pool C, Durham, N.C.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Miami, Pool D, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Pool A, Durham, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Duke, Super Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. at Utah, Super Regional, Game 1

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: Gulf Coast Masters, Day 2, Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Texas at Baltimore

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S., Group B, San Juan, Argentina

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals

