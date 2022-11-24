AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Friday, November 25

The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech

    9 p.m.

    ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    9:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

    ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

    11:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    12 a.m. (Saturday)

    ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    11 a.m.

    FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    7 p.m.

    SECN — Colorado at Tennessee

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    12 p.m.

    ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati

    CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

    CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan

    ESPN — Baylor at Texas

    ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan

    3 p.m.

    FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

    3:30 p.m.

    ABC — NC State at North Carolina

    CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

    CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.

    4 p.m.

    BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — UCLA at California

    7:30 p.m.

    ABC — Florida at Florida St.

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
    8 p.m.

    BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

    9 p.m.

    PAC-12N — California at Stanford

    11 p.m.

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

    GOLF
    5 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

    10 a.m.

    GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

    9:30 p.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

    5 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

    HORSE RACING
    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8 p.m.

    NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

    10:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

    NHL HOCKEY
    1 p.m.

    NHLN — Carolina at Boston

    5:30 p.m.

    TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

    8 p.m.

    TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    5 a.m.

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar

    11 a.m.

    FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

    2 p.m.

    FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

    5 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

    TENNIS
    10 a.m.

    TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal ---

