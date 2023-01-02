Click to copy

Sports on TV for Tuesday, January 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, January 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---