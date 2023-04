Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 26

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 26

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Utah, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

1:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. California, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

4:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Stanford, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

8:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

7 p.m.

SECN — Mercer at Georgia

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto

4 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Chicago Cubs OR Washington at NY Mets (7 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 5

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queesnland at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____