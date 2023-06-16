AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for June 17 - 18

By The Associated PressJune 16, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin

BOXING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at BC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MLB

  • Sports on TV for June 19 - 25

  • Freeman wins it in the 11th as the Dodgers edge the White Sox 5-4 to salvage series victory

  • Shohei Ohtani wins on the mound and hits 22nd homer in the Angels’ 5-3 victory over the Rangers

  • Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3

    • 7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas

    MLB BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    5 p.m.

    CBSSN — Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas

    SAILING

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Chicago (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    8:50 a.m.

    FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

    12 p.m.

    FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway

    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

    9:15 p.m.

    FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    4 p.m.

    CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC

    SPECIAL OLYMPICS

    3 p.m.

    ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (Taped)

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

    TRACK AND FIELD

    1 p.m.

    CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (Taped)

    USFL FOOTBALL

    1 p.m.

    USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

    4 p.m.

    FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    2 p.m.

    CBS — Seattle at Dallas

    _____

    Sunday, June 18

    AUTO RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

    1:30 p.m.

    CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)

    USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

    2 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)

    CFL FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

    2 p.m.

    CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MLB BASEBALL

    1:05 p.m.

    PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

    1:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta

    4:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    1:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    4 p.m.

    CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

    SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    USFL FOOTBALL

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    12 p.m.

    CBS — Phoenix at New York

    4 p.m.

    CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

    9 p.m.

    NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.