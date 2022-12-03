AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, December 4

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Maine vs. Marist, London

1 p.m.

ABC — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky, London

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

2 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at UAB

SECN — Stetson at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — St. John’s at Iowa St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington St.

SECN — SE Missouri at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

SECN — UT-Martin at Vanderbilt

ADVERTISEMENT
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ABC — Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.

NBA

  • Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

  • Orlando faces Toronto on 7-game skid

  • Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston

  • Phoenix takes on San Antonio following Booker's 41-point game

    • COLLEGE WRESTLING
    2:30 p.m.

    BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

    GOLF
    4:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

    12 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

    1 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

    HORSE RACING
    12 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    9 p.m.

    NBATV — Indiana at Portland

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    2 p.m.

    NBATV — Maine at College Park

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Bay at G-League Ignite

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, NY Jets at Minnesota, Denver at Baltimore, Cleveland at Houston

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Jacksonville at Detroit, Washington at NY Giants, Tennessee at Philadelphia

    4:05 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Miami at San Francisco

    ADVERTISEMENT
    4:25 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Las Vegas

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas

    NHL HOCKEY
    3 p.m.

    NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas

    7:30 p.m.

    NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders

    RODEO
    3 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, Championship Round, St. Louis

    SKIING
    5 p.m.

    NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16, Doha, Qatar

    2 p.m.

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16, Al Khor, Qatar

    TENNIS
    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge ---

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.