Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 18

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Alabama

7 p.m.

SECN — Samford at Auburn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston

10 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Vaughan Azzurri at CF Montréal, Preliminary Round

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

_____