Sports on TV for Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Maine vs. Marist, London

1 p.m.

ABC — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky, London

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

2 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at UAB

SECN — Stetson at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — St. John’s at Iowa St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington St.

SECN — SE Missouri at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

SECN — UT-Martin at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ABC — Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN'S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Portland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

NBATV — Maine at College Park

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Bay at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, NY Jets at Minnesota, Denver at Baltimore, Cleveland at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Jacksonville at Detroit, Washington at NY Giants, Tennessee at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Miami at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, Championship Round, St. Louis

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge

