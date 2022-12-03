Sports on TV for Sunday, December 4
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, December 4
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Maine vs. Marist, London
|1 p.m.
ABC — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky, London
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Alabama at UAB
SECN — Stetson at Florida
|3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — St. John’s at Iowa St.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah at Washington St.
SECN — SE Missouri at Missouri
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
|5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
ESPN — Oregon at UCLA
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
|7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
SECN — UT-Martin at Vanderbilt
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee
|3 p.m.
ABC — Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
|COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas
|1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Portland
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Maine at College Park
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Bay at G-League Ignite
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, NY Jets at Minnesota, Denver at Baltimore, Cleveland at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Jacksonville at Detroit, Washington at NY Giants, Tennessee at Philadelphia
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Miami at San Francisco
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Las Vegas
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, Championship Round, St. Louis
|SKIING
|5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16, Doha, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16, Al Khor, Qatar
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge ---