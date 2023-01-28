AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Sunday, January 29

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, January 29
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

    • CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

    ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

    SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

    CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

    PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

    5 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

    6 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

    BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

    ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
    6 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    4 p.m.

    BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

    FIGURE SKATING
    3 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

    GOLF
    4:30 p.m.

    GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    8 p.m.

    NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Motor City at College Park

    NFL FOOTBALL
    3 p.m.
    FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

    6:30 p.m.

    CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

    NHL HOCKEY
    5 p.m.

    NHLN — Washington at Toronto

    PHF HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

    RODEO
    3 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

    RUGBY
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

    TENNIS
    3:30 a.m.

    ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

    9 a.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    2 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

    X GAMES
    1 p.m.

    ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

    5 p.m.

    ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo. ---

