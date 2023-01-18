Sports on TV for Thursday, January 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, January 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara

ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ADVERTISEMENT

9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

TENNIS 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---