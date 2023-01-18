AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for Thursday, January 19

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara

ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ADVERTISEMENT
9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

Sports

  • Analysis: Hard to know what's next for Nadal with hip injury

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

  • Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia

  • Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC

    • 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    NBA BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Golden State at Boston

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

    NHL HOCKEY
    9 p.m.

    ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

    TENNIS
    2 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

    WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
    10 a.m.

    ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.