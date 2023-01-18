Sports on TV for Thursday, January 19
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 19
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara
ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
|9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
|2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
|10 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
|TENNIS
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---