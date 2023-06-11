Sports on TV for Monday, June 12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Texas OR Cincinnati at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 5
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine, Bremen, Germany
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
