Sports on TV for Monday, June 12

(All times Eastern)

Monday, June 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Texas OR Cincinnati at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 5

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine, Bremen, Germany

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

