AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 5
AHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

USA — Fordham at Richmond

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

ESPNU — California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

ADVERTISEMENT
7 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

NFL

  • Super Bowl-bound Eagles are built around QB Jalen Hurts

  • Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach

  • AP source: Alabama hiring Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees

  • Menacing charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon is dismissed

    • FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

    SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

    ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

    ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

    SECN — Alabama at Missouri

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    2 p.m.

    BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

    FIGURE SKATING
    4 p.m.

    NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

    GOLF
    3:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

    HORSE RACING
    3 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    6 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland

    NFL FOOTBALL
    3 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

    RODEO
    12 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

    5 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

    RUGBY (MEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    6:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

    11:30 a.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

    ADVERTISEMENT
    8 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

    TENNIS
    5:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

    9:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.