Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, February 5
|AHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec
|AUTO RACING
|5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
USA — Fordham at Richmond
|1 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
ESPNU — California at Utah
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville
FOX — South Carolina at UConn
|1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
|9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds ---