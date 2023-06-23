Sports on TV for June 24 - 25

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.

BOWLING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)

FISHING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

    • 7:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    12 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    HORSE RACING

    9 a.m.

    NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

    1 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    11:30 a.m.

    ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

    3 p.m.

    ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    6 p.m.

    FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle

    11:55 p.m.

    FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago

    SOFTBALL

    1:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

    4 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

    TENNIS

    5:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

    TRACK AND FIELD

    1 p.m.

    NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

    USFL FOOTBALL

    8 p.m.

    NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    9 p.m.

    NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas

    Sunday, June 25

    AUTO RACING

    8 a.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Sumbawa, Indonesia

    9 a.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Sumbawa, Indonesia

    FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn. (Taped)

    1:30 p.m.

    CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

    2 p.m.

    USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

    4 p.m.

    FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

    7 p.m.

    NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    BIG3 BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago

    BOWLING

    2:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

    4:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

    6:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    2:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

    ESPNU — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera)

    GOLF

    7:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    2 p.m.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MLB BASEBALL

    10 a.m.

    ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

    1:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

    4:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)

    11 a.m.

    FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)

    6 p.m.

    FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3:30 p.m.

    FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    6 p.m.

    FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston

    8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston

    SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

    12 p.m.

    TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

    USFL FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    ABC — Washington at New York

    3 p.m.

    ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

    YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)

    11:30 a.m.

    ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.

