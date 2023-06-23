Sports on TV for June 24 - 25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.
BOWLING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)
FISHING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle
11:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, June 25
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Sumbawa, Indonesia
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Sumbawa, Indonesia
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
2 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show
3 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)
11 a.m.
FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Washington at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
_____