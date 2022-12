Click to copy

Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, December 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Canisius at Penn State

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB

ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iona at New Mexico

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

SECN — Samford at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

BTN — New Orleans at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Stanford

SECN — SMU at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, Dallas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at St. John’s

5 p.m.

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, Dallas

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LUGE 12 p.m.

CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

NBC — NY Giants at Washington

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Rangers at Chicago

RODEO 2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H.

SNOWBOARDING 12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS World Cup: Big Air, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---